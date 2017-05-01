Hazleton still under boil advisory

Today was another day without water for a town of more than 800 eastern Iowans.

People in Hazleton are frustrated. They say it's been weeks since the city initially issued the boiled advisory, and they never lifted it.

"It's been a lot of work and it just takes up a lot more time when you have a brand new baby and another child," said Jennifer Vance, a mother of two.

Vance has been struggling for weeks, boiling her water before she uses it.

