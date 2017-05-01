Planet X to close after 19 years - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Planet X to close after 19 years

Posted: Updated:
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

After 19 years, Planet X Fun Center will be closing it's doors. 

The announcement came this morning from a Facebook post: 

"Thank you for the memories eastern Iowa. We'll miss you. We will be personally calling and apologizing to our existing reservations today."

READ MORE HERE

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.