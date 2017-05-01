Attorney General: New Iowa governor won't have power to pick lie - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Attorney General: New Iowa governor won't have power to pick lieutenant

(AP) -

Iowa's attorney general says Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds will not have the authority to appoint a lieutenant governor when she replaces Gov. Terry Branstad. Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller says in an opinion Monday that Reynolds will become the acting governor when Branstad resigns to become U.S. ambassador to China in the coming days.

