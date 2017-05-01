Ambulance collides with deer in Fayette County

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says an ambulance was held up getting to the scene of a rollover accident this weekend when it collided with a deer.

The collision happened along Highway 150 near 120th Street around 4:10 a.m. early Saturday morning. The ambulance was headed to the intersection of K Avenue and 90th Street, where an SUV driven by a 53-year-old Elgin woman rolled into a roadside ditch around 3:46 a.m.

No one in the ambulance was hurt in the collision with the deer, but officers say about $3,000 in damage was done to the emergency vehicle. Meanwhile, the woman involved in the nearby rollover was taken to the hospital for her injuries, along with two passengers. Police say her SUV is considered a total loss. There's no word on how they're doing today, but the Fayette County Sheriff's Office says charges in the crash are pending.