Waterloo Police investigate weekend stabbing

Waterloo Police are investigating after being called to Allen Hospital over the weekend for a stabbing victim.



Police say they were sent to the Allen ER around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers later determined the stabbing incident happened in the 200 block of South St.



At the time, police didn't believe the victim had life-threatening injuries; however, officers don't have an update today on the victim's condition.



Police tell KWWL the stabbing was not a random act, and the investigation continues.