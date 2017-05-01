Waterloo Police investigate weekend stabbing - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo Police investigate weekend stabbing

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Waterloo Police are investigating after being called to Allen Hospital over the weekend for a stabbing victim.

Police say they were sent to the Allen ER around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers later determined the stabbing incident happened in the 200 block of South St.

At the time, police didn't believe the victim had life-threatening injuries; however, officers don't have an update today on the victim's condition.

Police tell KWWL the stabbing was not a random act, and the investigation continues. 

