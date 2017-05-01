Vermont Chocolatier sends residents on golden ticket hunt - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Vermont Chocolatier sends residents on golden ticket hunt

Posted: Updated:
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) -

A Vermont town is giving away golden tickets courtesy of its local chocolatier and the prize is free parking for a year, not a tour of a chocolate factory.

The limited edition chocolate bars were created by Vermont's Tavenier Chocolates.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that the search for the three golden tickets began with Brattleboro's town manager buying the first bar of chocolate. Stephanie Bonin, chairwoman of a National Main Street branch, says that the goal of the promotion is to recreate scenes from the film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," where everyone in town searched for the golden tickets.

Parking enforcement officers will be handing out other tickets all week - movie tickets so residents can see the original film at a local theater.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.