City of Hazleton water shut down this morning, then boil advisor

City of Hazleton water shut down this morning, then boil advisory

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
The City of Hazleton says the water will be shut down this morning at 8:30 for the ongoing water main replacement.

When the water is turned back on, a boil advisory will remain in place until samples come back free of bacteria. 

