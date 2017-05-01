Man escapes work release in Black Hawk County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man escapes work release in Black Hawk County

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

This morning, authorities are looking for a man who walked out of the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility without permission last night.

Darius Caston was last seen at 7:12 p.m.

He was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury and escape in Black Hawk County.

