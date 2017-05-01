'Yeah, Baby': New York Zoo reveals name of April the giraffe's calf

Baby, we've got a name.

Meet Tajir, the 2-week-old son of the world-famous April the giraffe of upstate New York. Technically, the name Alyssa's Choice (after the giraffe keeper) won, and Alyssa selected the name Tajiri, Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch revealed Monday.

The name was announced live from the Giraffe Barn at the upstate New York zoo, which catapulted the giraffe into the upper echelon of the viral animal world when it started live-streaming her fourth pregnancy in February.

The name emerged from two rounds of fan voting that ended Sunday. Other finalists included Apollo, Geoffrey, Gio, Harpur, Noah, Ollie, Patch, Patches and Unity.

Anyone who wanted to vote on a name could do so for $1 per vote. There was a five-vote minimum, and people could vote as many times as they wanted. Funds raised will be split between the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, Ava's Little Heroes and Animal Adventure Park, the zoo has said.

After months of waiting, April gave birth April 15 in Harpursville, New York, while an audience of about 1.2 million people watched live online. The baby was born at just under 130 pounds and more than 5 feet tall; he's already grown a few inches in the last several weeks, the zoo says.

