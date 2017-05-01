Crash along Interstate 80 in western Iowa kills Nebraska man - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Crash along Interstate 80 in western Iowa kills Nebraska man

ADAIR, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say a Nebraska man died when a semitrailer ran into his disabled car on Interstate 80 in western Iowa.

The accident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near Adair. A crash report says the car driven by 45-year-old Both Thoch, of Bellevue, broke down in the right lane of westbound I-80 and soon was struck by the westbound semitrailer.

The semitrailer driver told the Iowa State Patrol that he didn't see the disabled car.

Authorities say Thoch was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 42-year-old Kek Yok, of Omaha, Nebraska, was hospitalized.

