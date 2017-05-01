Apartment evacuated; possible active shooter in Milford

MILFORD, Iowa (KTIV) - On Westview Drive in Milford, Iowa, an apartment complex has been taped off.

KTIV received information that there was an active shooter here early Monday morning.

We're told by a witness that the complex was evacuated as a precaution.

At this time we aren't being told if there are injuries or how many people are involved.

The scene is under control.

Officers on scene tell KTIV that more personnel will arrive later on this morning around 6:30.

Milford police and the Department of Criminal Investigation are on scene.

Investigation is underway.