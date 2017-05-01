Murder trial for Iowa woman whose body was never found starts today

Today a rare murder trial begins in Iowa.

A woman went missing years ago. Her body was never found.

But now, her boyfriend is accused of killing her.

For years, this was considered a "missing persons case."

Cora Okonski disappeared in April of 2000, nearly 17 years ago.

She was 23 years old at the time and a mother.

Just last year, this case turned into a homicide investigation.

Today a trial begins for Tait Purk, who is accused of murdering her.

Police say Purk was in a "rocky" relationship with Okonski.

They originally looked at him as suspect. He was with Okonski the night she disappeared.

He said he gave her money to buy cigarettes, and she later left their home. She never returned.

Purk is accused of first degree murder.

If he is convicted, he could face life in prison without the chance of parole.

The woman's body has never been found, which adds a challenge to this trial.

KWWL spoke with the young mom's father several years ago.

He said he hopes to one day find his daughter's body and give her a funeral.