Murder trial for Iowa woman whose body was never found starts today

Scattered showers and windy conditions continue through Monday.More >>
A couple's RV is destroyed after a tree limb fell on top of it yesterday. Neighboring homes were also hit.More >>
A Cedar Rapids couple manages to escape their home after a tree smashes down on it.More >>
Nearly 50 people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit a small city in East Texas on Saturday, including one with critical injuries.More >>
A Connecticut man who was charged with murdering his wife — after police built a case based, in part, on the victim's Fitbit data — pleaded not guilty on Friday.More >>
