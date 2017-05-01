New therapy dog at Camp Courageous already stealing hearts

As campers descend on Camp Courageous this camp season, they'll be greeted by one of the new staff members--this one, though, has four legs.

Diamond, a 2-year-old black lab, now a member of Camp Courageous. She's a therapy dog, and will give and take as much love as she can.

"Diamond's purpose is going to be to spend time with the campers in activities. We plan on her going swimming in the lake and canoeing, and hiking is her favorite," said Carol Melton, Diamond's caregiver.

Diamond will live at the camp with Melton, meaning she'll be there seven days a week to interact with campers.

She's already making a big difference for many campers.

"Just the smiles that she's bringing, just to sit with them and let her be petted. It's been really great, already, so far," Melton said.

Diamond comes to the camp as a fully trained service dog. Now she's undergoing more training to become more social.

But like many projects at Camp Courageous, money for it is not easy to come by. And that's why they're asking for your help.

They need help paying for her, her training and other resources to keep her at the camp for years to come.

To learn more about the camp or to make a donation, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CampCourageous.org/.