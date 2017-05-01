Police: 1 dead, 6 critical after pool party shooting rampage - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police: 1 dead, 6 critical after pool party shooting rampage

 SAN DIEGO (AP) -- San Diego police say 1 woman is dead and 6 are in critical condition after a pool party shooting rampage.

They also so the shooting suspect is dead.

 

