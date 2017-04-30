University of Iowa student charged with terrorism threat

Soliman Altamimi, 25, is charged with threat of terrorism after he threatened to bring a gun to a graduation ceremony.

According to court documents, Altamimi went to the International Programs Office in the UCC and asked whether he could deliver a speech during commencement.

When staff members told him no, he replied, "I will bring a gun to the final ceremony."

Court documents indicate he made a similar statement Nov. 11, 2016.

That time, he said he would bring a gun to the office and shoot international students.