Backpocket Dubuque Taproom set to open Friday

The Backpocket Dubuque Taproom located in Dubuque Millwork district, will open this Friday, May 5th, according to it's Facebook.

Backpocket Brewing originated in Coralville. This is the third Backpocket location after opening a Backpocket Pilot Pub in Cedar Rapids earlier this year.

They serve German-inspired beer that is brewed in Iowa.

The Dubuque location will feature all of it's new releases and their specialty beers.

According to their website, the taproom will only serve drinks at first but hope to eventually serve the same pizzas as their Coralville location. In the mean time, they say they're allowing outside food to be enjoyed there.

Tickets are available for those wanting an early peak on Thursday for it's soft opening. The sneak peak is limited to 60 people.