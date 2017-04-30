Coralville police looking for person about a theft incident - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Coralville police looking for person about a theft incident

Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
CORALVILLE (KWWL) -

Coralville police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person about a theft.

Police took to Facebook on Sunday, asking if the individual looked familiar. They did not go into detail about why they are looking for him other than that it involves a theft incident.

If you have information about identifying the person, contact the Coralville Police Department or Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers.

