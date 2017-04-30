University of Iowa student dies - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

According to friends, University of Iowa student Kamil Jackowski has died following an incident over the weekend.

According to a GoFundMe account started in his name, friends describe Kamil as a warm-hearted and caring brother and son.

Friends say he was from Arlington Heights, Illinois, which is a suburb of Chicago.

At last check, the account has already raised more than $24,000 of its $10,000 goal.

We're working to learn more details about this incident, and we do not believe the incident happened on University of Iowa's campus.

Friends are saying Kamil was attending a fraternity formal party near the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri when he died.

We've reached out to University of Iowa for comment, but have not yet heard back.

