Miura lifts Waterloo to an overtime win, series tie with Sioux City

Yuki Miura drove home a goal 6:47 in to overtime as the Waterloo Black Hawks escaped Sioux City with a 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon. The victory sends the series back to Young Arena tied at a game apiece.

Bailey Conger forced a turnover behind the Sioux City net and dropped a pass to Miura at the top of the left circle. Miura's shot glanced off a defender, over the shoulder of the goalkeeper, and in to the net.

Miura's goal snapped a 1-1 deadlock that had remained since the first period. Robbie Beydoun had a solid night in net with 30 saves while giving up the lone goal to Jacob Wilson on a power play in the game's opening minutes. Sioux City's Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 33 of 35 Waterloo shots.

Following the early Sioux City goal, Alex Limoges tied the game at the 8:37 mark, scoring off a rebound that scooted off Kivleniek's pads.

The series heads to Waterloo for game three on Friday night.