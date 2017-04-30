New friendship formed with surprise gift

An area family is going through a difficult time, but still finding some good to pass on.

Theresa Sawvell of Dubuque recently held a benefit for her brother, Bob Elliott, who has cancer.

There was a silent auction for the benefit. One of the items was a red wagon.

Jake Wagner, also of Dubuque, who has Down syndrome helped to share the information about the benefit.

Sawvell decided to spread some love, and surprise Jake with red wagon. "And in my heart, I knew it was going to Jake," she said. "I did not know Jake. I've never met him until today, and what an honor."

Jake was very happy with his gift and intends to use it to carry fruits and vegetables.

As for Sawvell's brother, she says he has some tough days ahead.