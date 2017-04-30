Roof collapses on Marhsalltown business - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Roof collapses on Marhsalltown business

MARSHALLTOWN (KWWL) -

People were evacuated from a Marshalltown business after the roof collapsed.

Firefighters were called to 701 North 3rd Avenue, and they noticed the building no longer had a roof.

Two of the three businesses in the building were open during the collapse.

WHO-TV in Des Moines initially reported the story, and you can see the full report here.

