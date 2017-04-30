Gadson wins U.S. Open Championships wrestling title

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Former Waterloo East stand-out Kyven Gadson defeated Micah Burak 3-0 to win the 97 kilogram title at the U.S. Open Champions on Saturday night.

Gadson's take-down midway through the match helped seal the victory, the biggest so far after his 2015 NCAA championship. The win qualified Gadson for the World Team Trials which take place in Lincoln, Nebraska, on June 9-10.

Reigning Olympic champion Kyle Snyder didn't compete in Vegas, but will be in Gadson's path in Lincoln. While at Iowa State, Gadson pinned Snyder in the NCAA final in 2015, but said his performance on Saturday wouldn't have been good enough to defeat the gold medalist.

"That performance isn't going to beat Kyle," Gadson said following his win, "It's that simple. That's it."