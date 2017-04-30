Arkansas fire chief killed working during storm - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Arkansas fire chief killed working during storm

(AP) -

An Arkansas volunteer fire department chief was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while working during storms in north-central Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police say Cove Creek/Pearson Fire Chief Doug Decker died early Sunday after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 25 near Quitman, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Little Rock.

Trooper Liz Chapman said Decker was checking water levels during the storm when he was struck shortly before 4 a.m., but it wasn't known if he will be included as a storm-related death.

In Missouri, the governor announced a second person has died during weekend flooding in his state.

Gov. Eric Greitens did not release details about the second death.

Across the U.S., 10 people have been killed by tornadoes and flooding in the Midwest and Southeast.

