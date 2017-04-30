Fighting Saints top Chicago 3-1 to tie series

Jaxon Castor stopped 34 of 35 shots as the Dubuque Fighting Saints topped Chicago 3-1 on Saturday night. The win tied the Eastern Conference Finals series at a game apiece.

The Saints opened the scoring in the second period on a shot from the point by Veli-Matti Tiuraniemi that fluttered past the Chicago defense. Eight minutes later Patrick Kudla scored on a one-timer with Dubuque on a 5-on-3 power play Austin Rueschhoff scored the final Saints goal late in the third period to put the game away.

The series returns to Dubuque on Friday night for game three.