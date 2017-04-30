Couple safe after tree falls on RV - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Couple safe after tree falls on RV

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

A Cedar Rapids couple manages to escape their RV they live in after a tree smashes down on it.

Winds in Cedar Rapids were gusting nearly 40 to 50 miles per hour yesterday, when the tree limb broke.

The most damage was done to an RV where the couple lived, they were inside when the tree limb came crashing down.

A trailer next to is also experienced some damage to the corner of their home. The tree limb landed on the neighbor's cars, busting out the windows and denting the back side.

Neighbors say they heard a crack around 5:00 p.m. yesterday followed by a loud boom. 

Crews were at the trailer court off Mt. Vernon Road today cleaning up the tree and debris.

More details will be explained tonight at 5 and 10 on the damage the weather caused.

