Police arrest 4 in fatal shooting in Bloomington

Police have arrested two men and two women in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Bloomington.

Police took a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman from Lakeville, a 20-year-old woman from Prior Lake and a 33-year-old man from Minneapolis into custody.

Bloomington Police Chief Denis Otterness says his department is not saying yet who pulled the trigger.

Officers were sent to the Hampshire Hill Apartments in Bloomington shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday where they found the victim dead from a gunshot inside one of the units.

Police don't believe the shooting was random. The victim's name has not been released.

