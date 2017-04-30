Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters

Posted: Updated:
NEW ORLEANS (KWWL) -

The Coast Guard rescued two boaters approximately 17 nautical miles northwest of Venice, Louisiana, Sunday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from Plaquemine’s Parish Sheriff’s Office at 9:56 p.m. of the disabled pleasure boat.

Watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans which located the boat with two people aboard.

The aircrew hoisted the two survivors and were transported to Air Station New Orleans in good condition.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.