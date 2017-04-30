Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters

The Coast Guard rescued two boaters approximately 17 nautical miles northwest of Venice, Louisiana, Sunday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from Plaquemine’s Parish Sheriff’s Office at 9:56 p.m. of the disabled pleasure boat.

Watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans which located the boat with two people aboard.

The aircrew hoisted the two survivors and were transported to Air Station New Orleans in good condition.