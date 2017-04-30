7 killed as storms hit Midwest, Southwest states - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

7 killed as storms hit Midwest, Southwest states

Posted: Updated:

(CNN)Daylight revealed evidence of widespread devastation Sunday, a day after severe flooding and tornadoes killed at least seven people and injured dozens in Missouri, Arkansas and Texas.

At least three tornadoes touched down in east Texas, leaving five people dead, Van Zandt County officials said.

The body of a 72-year-old woman was recovered in southwestern Missouri after floodwater washed away her car.

Another woman died Saturday after a tree fell on her mobile home in De Witt, Arkansas, about 80 miles east of Little Rock, according to police.

Tornadoes ripping through north Texas left widespread destruction and more than 50 people injured, officials said.

More than 30 million Americans remain under flash flood watches and warnings Sunday as the storm moves eastward. It began hitting the southwest and Midwest states Friday.

Rainfall amounts of 4-6 inches were reported in Missouri and Texas, with some areas seeing up to 9 inches, the National Weather Service said.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.