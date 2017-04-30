Swimmer injured in shark attack at Southern California beach - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Swimmer injured in shark attack at Southern California beach

Posted: Updated:

   CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities say a woman has been bitten by a shark in the waters off a popular Southern California beach.
   State park aide Travis Lara told the Orange County Register the victim was wading in the water when she was bitten along her upper thigh.
   The attack happened Saturday near San Onofre State Beach along the Camp Pendleton Marine base in San Diego County.
   Camp Sgt. Asia Sorenson told the San Diego Union-Tribune the civilian victim was airlifted to a hospital in unknown condition.
   The beach is closed Sunday.
   Nearly a year ago, a swimmer was bitten by a shark off Corona del Mar, about 25 miles to the north of the Saturday attack.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.