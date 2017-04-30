Iowa City Police investigating robbery

Iowa City Police are investigating a robbery that left two people with minor injuries Sunday morning.

Early Sunday morning just before 2:30 a.m., Iowa City Police officers responded to the area of College St. and Van Buren St. on the report of a "strong arm robbery" that had just occurred.

The victims reported that they were walking on College St. when a group of guys got out of a vehicle, assaulted them, and stole their wallets. The suspects returned to the vehicle and took off. Both victims had minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect/s. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477).