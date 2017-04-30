Remote-controlled vehicles recalled for possible fire hazard

Wet weather continues into the new monthMore >>
Wet weather continues into the new monthMore >>
Nearly 50 people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit a small city in East Texas on Saturday, including one with critical injuries.More >>
Nearly 50 people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit a small city in East Texas on Saturday, including one with critical injuries.More >>
A Connecticut man who was charged with murdering his wife — after police built a case based, in part, on the victim's Fitbit data — pleaded not guilty on Friday.More >>
A Connecticut man who was charged with murdering his wife — after police built a case based, in part, on the victim's Fitbit data — pleaded not guilty on Friday.More >>
Thousands of remote-controlled vehicles are being recalled due to a fire hazard.More >>
Thousands of remote-controlled vehicles are being recalled due to a fire hazard.More >>
Some Iowa City Community School District students snagged an interesting find on a recent nature field trip: a rare Central newt.More >>
Some Iowa City Community School District students snagged an interesting find on a recent nature field trip: a rare Central newt.More >>