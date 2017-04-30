Remote-controlled vehicles recalled for possible fire hazard - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Remote-controlled vehicles recalled for possible fire hazard

Thousands of remote-controlled vehicles are being recalled due to a fire hazard.

Horizon hobby is recalling more than 18-thousand ECX circuit, ruckus, and torment remote-controlled cars and trucks because the electronic speed control or ESC can fail and short circuit.

The company has received 19 reports of the ESC catching fire.

Consumers can contact horizon hobby for instructions on receiving a free replacement ESC.

