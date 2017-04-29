Morris invited to NBA Combine - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Morris invited to NBA Combine

    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.
Iowa State point guard Monte Morris has been invited to participate in next month's NBA draft combine.

The combine taking place in Chicago on May 9-14 will feature approximately 70 college athletes looking to impress scouts, coaches, and NBA front office personnel.

Morris averaged 16.4 points and 6.2 assists per game while leading Iowa State to a sixth straight NCAA tournament appearance.

