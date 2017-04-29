UNI's Schult signed by Cleveland

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Karter Schult had to wait until the draft was over. That's when his next chapter began. The stand-out defensive lineman will sign an undrafted free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns.

The Tripoli native ended his UNI career as the team's all-time leader in tackers for loss with 56. He led all of Division I football with 17 sacks this season and earned the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in FCS football.

Schult will be the 74th Panther in team history to appear in an NFL camp.