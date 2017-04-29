Three more Hawkeyes drafted on final day

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Jaleel Johnson, George Kittle, and Desmond King are headed to the NFL. The three Hawkeyes heard their names called on the final day of the NFL Draft.

Johnson, the stand-out defensive tackle, didn't have to wait long as the second pick of the day on Saturday. Minnesota selected the Iowa senior in the fourth round at 109 overall.

Kittle, meanwhile, will be joining a current teammate. The San Francisco 49ers selected the tight end in round five. The 49ers had previously selected quarterback C.J. Beathard with their third round pick on Friday.

King had to wait a little longer. The Iowa defensive back and former Thorpe Award winner had expected to go much earlier, but didn't get the call until later in the fifth round. The Los Angeles Chargers selected King and listed him as a safety. King played all 53 games of his college career at cornerback.