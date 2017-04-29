Eastern Iowa brings home titles on Drake's final day

A cold and wet final day of the Drake Relays saw some big performances from eastern Iowa athletes.

Sam Schillinger of Cedar Falls bested Linn-Mar's Ryan Murphy in the 3,200 meters on Thursday,but on Saturday, Murphy turned the tables. The Lion senior beat his future Arkansas teammate by just 6-thousandths of a second in the 1,600.

“The whole like last 50 meters we were just battling back and forth,” said Murphy, “and at the line I thought I had it, and I looked at the board and I saw it, so yeah, I was really happy.”

Western Dubuque, winners of the 4x 200 meters on Friday, took the 4 x 100 on Saturday with Brandon Beard anchoring the Bobcats home.

Eastern Iowa swept the 400 meter hurdles. Linn-Mar's Payton Wensell rolled to a title in just over 1:02, while Center-Point Urbana's Jojo Frost, last year's runner-up, blazed out of lane two, winning in 53.7 seconds.

“Getting second last year, it was a great race and everything, props to whoever got first, but I just had it in my mind that I'm that close I might as well go get it now,” Frost said afterward.”

The UNI men put together a solid day on the track on the college side of things. Jon Rus, Connor Ham, Daurice Fountain, and Cole Phillips set a school record grabbing a shuttle hurdle relay title in :56.74 seconds.

“We know the Drake Relays is an awesome event to be a part of,” said sophomore Daurice Fountain, “So, just to come out here and get the record is awesome.”

The Panthers Brandon Carnes, currently one of the top 5 in the hundred meters in the country, blazed the track in :10.17 seconds for his second straight relays title in the race.

“You know, I just want to run and give the state something to see,” said Carnes, “and I'm just blessed to come back out here and stay healthy.”

Iowa crowned 5 champions on Saturday, including the women's 4 x 100 meters anchored by Brittany Brown.

Big Ten champ Aaron Mallett grabbed his first title as he rolled through the 110 high hurdles in 13.47 seconds.

“I really wanted a flag before I graduated, so I got one and it felt good,” said Mallett.