Girl shot in the eye with BB gun

A girl is in the hospital, after she was hit in the eye by a BB.

Iowa City police are investigating a BB gun incident.

Authorities were called to the 2200 block of Davis Street at 3:36 p.m. Friday.

When they got there, they noticed a juvenile girl with a BB that was lodged in her eye socket, causing bleeding and loss of vision.

She was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to be treated.

The victim says about five or eight juvenile boys with BB guns were in the area just before she was shot, but she did not recognize anyone in the group.

If you have any information about this incident, please call police.