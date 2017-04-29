Iowa GOP recognizes President's first 100 days - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa GOP recognizes President's first 100 days

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Iowa GOP members are taking to social media this weekend to praise President Trump on his first 100 days in office.

Their twitter account has a series of tweets with the hashtag (#100days), and then there are various stories attached where republicans express their gratitude where they believe President Trump has succeeded so far.

A few of those tweets are posted here.

