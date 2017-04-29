Few celebrities at correspondents' dinner - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Few celebrities at correspondents' dinner

(AP and NBC) -

There's a thinner presence of celebrities and other famous faces at this year's White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

Saturday evening's red carpet featured boldface names largely from the world of journalism and government.

Among the guests are longtime Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

The guests arrived at the Washington Hilton as President Donald Trump was on his way to his own competing rally-style event in Pennsylvania.

He is the first president to skip the event in decades.

With Trump's absence, WHCA dinner organizers say they're putting the focus on the First Amendment and the role of the press in a democracy.

