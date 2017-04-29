Nearly 400 pounds of drugs collected during Dubuque take back da - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Nearly 400 pounds of drugs collected during Dubuque take back day

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

On Saturday, the Dubuque Drug Task Force collected 385 pounds of prescription and non-prescription medication.

It was part of a nationwide effort to help fight against prescription drug abuse.

Authorities say 43 pounds in sharps were also collected.

They will be incinerated at a later date. 

As a reminder, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office has a prescription drop box located in the front lobby of the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center.

