Driver crashes into Waterloo home

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Neighbors say a driver crashed a car into a Waterloo home this afternoon.

Witnesses say the driver drove through the side of a home on the corner of W. 4th Street and Bayard Avenue. Neighbors say they watched the driver run away.

Waterloo Police are on scene, no word if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL as we learn more.

