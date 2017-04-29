Driver crashes into garage

Witnesses say a driver crashed a car into a Waterloo garage Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the home near the intersection of W. 4th Street and Bayard Avenue around 4:00 p.m.

One witness reports seeing the driver of the silver Honda Accord get out of the car and take off running, but we're waiting to confirm whether police are looking for anyone or whether anyone was cited.

When KWWL arrived to the scene, the car was already gone.

The driver crashed through the garage, which was not attached to the home but only feet away.

