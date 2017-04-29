Iowa natives travel to New Jersey to race in Monster Energy Professional Supercross Race

Three men from Cedar Rapids qualify to race in the Monster Energy Professional Supercross Race.

Chase Stevenson 22, Brett McLaud 21, and Chaz Braden 27, traveled to East Rutherford, New Jersey to race against the best in the world.

McLaud will be racing the 250 SX Lites East Class and Stevenson and Braden will be racing the Premier 450SX Class.

Amy Stevenson, a parent of one of the racers, tells us "they've work extremely hard in trying to reach their dreams of competing with the best of the best."

The race will be aired on Fox at 4 p.m., and re-aired at a later date.