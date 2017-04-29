Broken church pipe causes water damage

An area church has some minor damage after pastor's say a pipe burst.

St. John's Catholic Church in Independence is cleaning up today after some of their building was flooded by water yesterday.

Father David Beckman says the pipe burst in the church hall between 6 am and 9 am yesterday.

He says two woman who walk inside the church every morning noticed water on the floor and broken ceiling tiles.

Father Beckman says most of the water has been cleaned up, but they will have to fix some ceiling tiles and redo the bridal room.

The church is closed for mass. All St. John's masses will be moved to St. Patrick's in Winthrop for this weekend.

Father Beckman says the church should be open for masses next weekend.