Hancock County to consider 5,000-head hog confinement - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hancock County to consider 5,000-head hog confinement

Posted: Updated:

CORWITH, Iowa (AP) -- A 5,000-head hog confinement has been proposed in north-central Iowa's Hancock County.
   Grey Owl Farms VI has filed an application to build the hog confinement about four miles east of Corwith. The animals would be kept in two, deep-pit buildings.
   The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will vote during its regular meeting Monday to set up a public hearing for the application.
   The county's zoning administrator, Andy Buffington, will evaluate the proposal based on the state's framework for scoring such applications.
   That framework considers distances from residences, churches, businesses and water sources and the type of manure and how it's stored and disposed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.