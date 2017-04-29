President Trump talks about his first 100 days in office

In his weekly address, President Donald Trump spoke about his first 100-days and listed some of his accomplishments in that time.

Here is his statement:



"My fellow Americans, I truly believe that the first 100 days of my Administration has been just about the most successful in our country's history.



Most importantly, we're bringing back jobs. You asked the people of Michigan; you asked the people of Ohio; you can ask the people of Pennsylvania. See what's happening. See the car companies come roaring back in. They don't want to leave. They want to stay here. They want a piece of the action.



Our country is going up and it's going up fast. Our companies are doing better they just announced fantastic profits all because of what's happened in this rather short period of time. And that's just the beginning. We're putting in a massive tax cut for the middle class and for business. It's going to have an enormous effect.



The massive Keystone Pipeline, the Dakota Pipeline tens of thousands of jobs right there. And so many other businesses. We're really proud of what we're doing.



The F-35 fighter jet program it was way over budget. I've saved 725 million dollars plus, just by getting involved in the negotiation. We're cutting costs, and we're going to have a truly competitive and great country again.



In just fourteen weeks, my administration has brought profound change to Washington.



The most fundamental change can be found in the relationship between the people and their government. For too long, politicians cared more about special interests than they did about a very successful future for all Americans. They took our taxpayers' money, and sent their jobs and wealth to other countries.



Not anymore. From the first day of my administration, I have governed by a simple idea: My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens.



Together we are seeing that great achievements are possible when we put American People first.



That is why I withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. That day was a turning point for our nation. It put the countries of this world on notice that the sellout of the American worker was over.



In the following weeks, I took unprecedented actions to reverse Federal overreach and unleash job creation. We have slashed burdensome regulations, and imposed a policy that for each new regulation, two regulations must be erased from the books.



We've done it all while moving quickly to restore the most basic protection for all citizens, the rule of law. A truly great judge, Neil Gorsuch, now sits on the United States Supreme Court. Justice Gorsuch is deeply devoted to our Constitution. My Administration is the first in the modern political era to confirm a new Supreme Court Justice in the first 100 days the last time it happened was 136 years ago in 1881.



Defending the rule of law is a priority, not just in the courts, but also on the streets and on the border. We've told the incredible police of our nation that they have our full support as they work to bring down violent crime rates. We've taken bold action to go after criminal cartels, and made it a top priority to prosecute anyone who targets law enforcement.



This has been the work of my administration fighting for the American worker, defending the rule of law, and returning the power to the American people.



Since my inauguration, economic confidence has soaredreaching higher than any time in 9 years. Optimism among manufacturers is at a record high. And small business confidence has seen its largest increase in nearly four decades.



Perhaps the greatest change of all is the renewal of the American Spirit. As long as we have faith in each other, and trust in God, then the sun will always shine on our very Glorious Republic.



Thank you, God Bless You, and God Bless America."