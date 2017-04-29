Escapee leads police on high speed chase - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Escapee leads police on high speed chase

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

An escapee leads Dubuque authorities on a high speed chase. 

It happened Friday night just before 9 p.m. when police stopped a car for a traffic violation near 7th and Central Avenue. 

The officer recognized the driver as Tremaine Walton, 23, who had an outstanding warrant. Walton refused the officer's commands and took off. 

With the help of a deputy, the car was relocated on Rockdale Road. The chase continued to Twin Valley Road, then on to Highway 151.

Authorities say Walton was driving faster than 100 mph. 

He eventually abandoned the car and ran. Walton was arrested on an outstanding warrant for escape from custody, from the Dubuque Work Release Facility in May 2016, as well as a charge of eluding.

There was also a passenger. Angelica Flores, 28, was taken into custody on a warrant for interference.

