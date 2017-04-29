More unique Starbucks drinks on the way this year

Starbucks says... "stay tuned!"

It's unicorn frappuccino drove significant customer traffic to its stores during its limited run, so more quirky drinks are in the making.

Starbucks' CEO says the company will launch at least one new drink into "happy hour" this year that'll be "as good as" the unicorn or "better."

Starbucks' frappuccino happy hour offers half-priced fraps to customers from 3 p-m to 5 p-m.