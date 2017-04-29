Trump's first 100 days: A president's very public education

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has been candid about the public education he's received in the ways of Washington and the world over his first 100 days.

He's said health care is complicated and China can be a useful ally.

He's said NATO isn't obsolete and that being president is hard.

His first months on the job have left him struggling for major governing victories and searching for a new approach to many of his campaign promises.

His "America first" campaign rhetoric has bumped up against the challenges of conflict overseas. His ambitious declarations on health care and immigration have run into the limits of Congress and the courts.

A president who prides himself on his ideological flexibility has struggled to manage a novice political team, split between moderate and conservative advisers.