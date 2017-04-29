Trump's first 100 days: A president's very public education - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trump's first 100 days: A president's very public education

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has been candid about the public education he's received in the ways of Washington and the world over his first 100 days.
   He's said health care is complicated and China can be a useful ally.
   He's said NATO isn't obsolete and that being president is hard.
   His first months on the job have left him struggling for major governing victories and searching for a new approach to many of his campaign promises.
   His "America first" campaign rhetoric has bumped up against the challenges of conflict overseas. His ambitious declarations on health care and immigration have run into the limits of Congress and the courts.
   A president who prides himself on his ideological flexibility has struggled to manage a novice political team, split between moderate and conservative advisers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.