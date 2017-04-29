Police officer helps donate new basketball hoops to school - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police officer helps donate new basketball hoops to school

(CNN)

St. Louis, MO -- After seeing children play basketball without a hoop, one police officer decides to step in.

 "I mean they were happy enough to throw at the old backboards. But it wasn`t right. You`re in elementary school, you need a backboard, you need a hoop," said Officer Michael Owens. 

This act of kindness lead to three different businesses chipping in to make it happen.

