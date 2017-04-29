Iowa sites to accepts unwanted, unused prescription drugs - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

   DES MOINES -- Cities around Iowa will participate in the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday.
   People will be able to drop off expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs with no questions asked through the event. Cities participating include Des Moines, Ames, Ankeny, Dubuque and Davenport.
   Last October, Americans turned in 366 tons (332.03 metric tons) of prescription drugs at almost 5,200 sites operated by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and more than 4,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 12 previous Take Back events, the DEA and its partners have taken in more than 3,500 tons (3175.15 metric tons) of pills.
 

